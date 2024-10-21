Arizona football has an offensive coaching issue

in other news
Behind enemy lines: Arizona vs. Colorado
Arizona takes on Colorado and CUSportsReport's Troy Finnegan breaks down the Buffs program.
PREVIEW: Arizona hosts Colorado in key Homecoming battle
A breakdown of what to know ahead of the Wildcats' matchup with the Buffs on Saturday.
PODCAST: Star-studded battle between Arizona and Colorado set for Week 8
In this episode, our staff looks back at the Wildcats' loss to BYU and ahead to Saturday's big matchup in Tucson.
Five Takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Thursday press conference
Arizona HC Brent Brennan spoke to the media Thursday and our Coein Kinney has you covered with his five takeaways.
National spotlight shines on UA WR Tetairoa McMillan vs. DB Travis Hunter
All eyes will be on the battle at the WR and DB position in Tucson this weekend.
Although Arizona (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) doesn't have the best football program historically speaking there are many head coaches that made or broke a name for themselves in Tucson.
Wildcats fans know all about the impacts that Dick Tomey, Rich Rodriguez, Larry Smith, and even Jedd Fisch have had on the program throughout the years.
With the coaches that saw some success down at UA, there were a fair share who did the exact opposite such as Kevin Sumlin or John Mackovic that each derailed the program in pretty significant ways.
The Brent Brennan hire came after very tough circumstances as Fisch took Washington's vacant head position following a 10-3 win season in 2023 taking the Cats to and winning the Alamo Bowl.
It was a tough task from the get go to bring in the right fit to coach Arizona to winning seasons but in today's world of college football, someone who'd convince the talented players on the roster to stay for the following season.
Therefore Brennan came in and was able to retain the better players on the roster ahead of one of Arizona's most anticipated season's in recent memory.
The results through seven games are evident in the team's record and on field display, now concerns and rightfully so are being guided towards leadership.
An important thing to note is that this mostly retained Arizona team played at a very high level together in 2023 leaving more room to grow than to regress.
However, in 2024 many of the starters have regressed particularly on the offense.
Quarterback Noah Fifita has had really only two good games this year being the Utah and New Mexico games where he threw multiple touchdowns to one interception in each.
