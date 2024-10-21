Arizona football has an offensive coaching issue

(Photo by Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)

Although Arizona (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) doesn't have the best football program historically speaking there are many head coaches that made or broke a name for themselves in Tucson. Wildcats fans know all about the impacts that Dick Tomey, Rich Rodriguez, Larry Smith, and even Jedd Fisch have had on the program throughout the years. With the coaches that saw some success down at UA, there were a fair share who did the exact opposite such as Kevin Sumlin or John Mackovic that each derailed the program in pretty significant ways.

The Brent Brennan hire came after very tough circumstances as Fisch took Washington's vacant head position following a 10-3 win season in 2023 taking the Cats to and winning the Alamo Bowl. It was a tough task from the get go to bring in the right fit to coach Arizona to winning seasons but in today's world of college football, someone who'd convince the talented players on the roster to stay for the following season. Therefore Brennan came in and was able to retain the better players on the roster ahead of one of Arizona's most anticipated season's in recent memory. The results through seven games are evident in the team's record and on field display, now concerns and rightfully so are being guided towards leadership.