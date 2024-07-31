During the offseason, Arizona's offensive line depth was depleted with guys moving on to the NFL, players graduating and a few entering the transfer portal. This left the Wildcats thin during spring football on the line and as a few players got banged up, the depth was tested and put to the max.

There were a few times that players like Rhino Tapa'atoutai had to go with the first and second units on the offensive because there weren't enough players on the line due to injuries throughout spring.

In terms of the starting unit, the Wildcats seems set with Jonah Savaiinaea and Raymond Pulido at the tackles positions, Wendell Moe and Leif Magnuson at the guards and Josh Baker manning the middle at center.

After that, its hard to say which guys would be the "break glass" players in case of an injury, or when a player needs a break during a game. And to be honest, in spring, I'm not sure the staff had an offensive linemen outside of those five that they would trust in a key situation at that point in time.



To help the offensive line depth, the staff went to work and brought in three new additions to the unit after spring in transfers Jonah Rodriguez, Michael Wooten and Shancco Matautia.

However among the three additions, only Matautia has seen significant time on the field appearing in 12 games in two seasons at New Mexico.

This camp will be critical to see if the additions to the line can help the offensive line depth issues, or if they are all a little too young to make any impact on the 2024 season.