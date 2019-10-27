Arizona's defense has been on a slide over the last few games resulting in the Wildcats giving up an average of 44 points in each of those contests. Something has to change for the Wildcats to get back on the winning track. Sunday the decision was made by Kevin Sumlin that two of his coaches would be the change for the Wildcats.

Sources have confirmed the second-year head coach fired defensive coordinator Marcel Yates as well as linebackers coach John Rushing before the end of the weekend coming off Saturday's 41-31 loss to Stanford.

Yates is in his fourth season in Tucson, but his defense has not made much progress over that span. When Rich Rodriguez was fired back at the end of 2017, Yates was one coach the players rallied around and openly supported as a candidate for the head coach position.

He was ultimately retained by Sumlin, whom he worked with earlier in his career as a co-defensive coordinator in College Station at Texas A&M. Rodriguez hired him away from his alma mater, Boise State, after Yates showed promise in his return to the Broncos. Arizona's defense has routinely been near the bottom of the FBS in most major statistical categories during Yates' time in Tucson.

The defense showed improvement for a three-game stretch this season as it dominated games late helping the Wildcats to earn victories over Texas Tech, UCLA and Colorado. Over the course of those three games Arizona allowed just three points combined in the fourth quarter.

However, a loss to Washington resulted a return to the poor defense the team had shown to begin the season when it gave up a combined 86 points to Hawaii and Northern Arizona in the first two games.

Rushing's connection to Arizona was Yates who worked with the longtime coach at pervious stops including Boise State. The Wildcats hired Rushing to coach safeties bringing him over from Oregon State, but this season he was moved to a new position as UA's linebackers coach when the decision was made that Yates would move back to the coaching in the secondary as the Wildcats' safeties coach.

He was the third linebackers coach in three seasons for UA's current standout junior linebackers Colin Schooler, Tony Fields II and Anthony Pandy.