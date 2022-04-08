Arizona feels happy with defensive improvements this spring

“That was one one of our main focuses coming in. Then, obviously, the takeaways. From that standpoint it’s a good starting point for us moving forward.”

“I thought the kids picked it up really, really well,” Nansen said after Thursday’s practice giving his thoughts on the spring as a whole. “So that part of it, I was happy to see. It was a short period of time, but I thought the kids did handle it pretty well. Our tackling was a lot better. That was a good start.

The Wildcats ran a blitz oriented defense under Don Brown last season, however Nansen is implementing a 4-2-5 base scheme in Tucson this offseason. Spring ball has been encouraging to the coaching staff with the introduction of the new scheme.

Arizona’s defense created more turnovers over the last month than it has in quite some time having 23 takeaways in 14 spring practices.

Led by new defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen , who comes to Tucson from UCLA, the new defensive scheme seems to be working already in spring practice.

In a season with a lot to prove, Arizona hopes that its defense can take the team over the top and be the driving force behind a resurgent season after finishing 1-11 in 2021.

Some of Arizona’s veteran players have had to learn several new systems over the years through the various coaching changes. Being able to quickly adapt already this spring has left Nansen impressed considering there are things that will look different to the players than last year.

“There’s no doubt there’s no doubt,” Nansen said about the group surpassing his expectations this spring. “We almost have all our stuff in, and that’s pretty impressive. They’re learning how they pick things up. But again, I credit the staff. Our staff is really experienced, and they got the time to really explain things to the kids.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats will see the return of sixth-year defensive end Jalen Harris who played in all 12 games last season and had four sacks and one forced fumble. Harris has been with the Wildcats since 2017, which also was the last time they played in a bowl game. Harris has his sights set on a bowl appearance this season as he wraps up his college career.

“It’s really important to me,” he said. “Haven’t been to a bowl game since my redshirt freshman year. So I’m really looking forward to it. I didn’t get to play in that game because I was sitting out. It was a fun experience I had though, but it’s really important for me to win and get to that bowl game.”

In having 23 takeaways during spring practice, it definitely shows progress for this team especially since that has been an issue for the defense over the last several years.

“It’s a big deal,” Harris said. “You know, we’re doing it out here on the practice field, so hopefully it translates to the games next year and we end up with more turnovers.”

In addition to the return of Harris, third year sophomore cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace is coming back and hoping to become on of the best corners in the Pac-12 this season after a solid year in 2021.

Roland-Wallace played in all 12 games and had a career-high 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks and added an interception to his stat line. With more zone coverage expected to be played this season, Roland-Wallace could see his productivity go up in 2022.

“I feel like we have a great group of guys and also a great group of coaches,” Roland-Wallace said about the productive spring. “I feel like we’re there for each other. We got a strong bond, and it’s shows on the field.”

Arizona’s defense made improvements last season improving its standing among FBS teams in several key statistical categories. The goal is to improve on those numbers again, and under a new coordinator the group took steps toward doing that over the course of the spring.

The Wildcats’ spring game is set to begin at 12 p.m. MST on Saturday inside Arizona Stadium as the team closes up its second spring under Jedd Fisch this week.