PREVIEW: Four players to watch as Arizona opens spring practice
It's that time of year for Arizona football to start its spring practice under second-year head coach Jedd Fisch, and despite the Wildcats coming off a 1-11 season there is a sense of optimism in the air.
Although the Wildcats finished their worst full 12-game season in program history, Arizona still managed to put together the No. 20 overall recruiting class highlighted by 5-star wideout Tetairoa McMillan, who is the highest-ranked recruit the program has ever signed.
It doesn't end with the recruiting class for the Wildcats. Fisch and his staff hit the transfer portal and landed the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in quarterback Jayden de Laura giving Arizona a needed boost after a rough season at the position in 2021.
As the Wildcats open spring practice on Wednesday, there will be a few names that Arizona fans should keep an eye on as the team progresses through the 15 practices on tap over the next month. Here are my four players to watch as the Wildcats hit the field again.
