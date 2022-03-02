PREVIEW: Four players to watch as Arizona opens spring practice

It's that time of year for Arizona football to start its spring practice under second-year head coach Jedd Fisch, and despite the Wildcats coming off a 1-11 season there is a sense of optimism in the air.

Although the Wildcats finished their worst full 12-game season in program history, Arizona still managed to put together the No. 20 overall recruiting class highlighted by 5-star wideout Tetairoa McMillan, who is the highest-ranked recruit the program has ever signed.

It doesn't end with the recruiting class for the Wildcats. Fisch and his staff hit the transfer portal and landed the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in quarterback Jayden de Laura giving Arizona a needed boost after a rough season at the position in 2021.