The Arizona Wildcats (10-6) dropped their series finale with the College of Charleston Cougars (10-5) by a final score of 10-6 on Sunday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field.

The Wildcats offense collected a dozen base hits and drew four walks, but their six runs came up just short as the Cougars avoided being swept. Despite dropping the series finale, Arizona picked up their third series victory of the year.

Second baseman Cameron Cannon wrapped up his red-hot weekend at the plate with a 3-for-5 outing that included his 11th double of the year and a run scored. Cannon went 7-for-14 over the course of the three-game series, and is now hitting a team-best .439 on the year.

Center fielder Matt Fraizer (2x5, R, 3B, 2 RBI), right fielder Matthew Dyer (2x3, 2B, BB), and third baseman Nick Quintana (2x4, 2 RBI, BB) all checked in with their own multi-hit performances. All five players hitting 1-5 in the Wildcats lineup on Sunday are hitting .333 or better on the year.

Right-hander Preston Price (1.0 IP), southpaw Randy Abshier (0.1 IP), and right-hander Cameron Haskell (0.2 IP) combined to cover the final two innings for the Wildcats out of the bullpen. The trip held the visiting Cougars off the scoreboard and allowed just one base hit.

Freshman Bryce Collins also turned in his second strong outing of the weekend, working 3.1 innings of relief while allowing just one run on three hits.

The Wildcats return to action as they host Xavier for a midweek matchup on Tuesday