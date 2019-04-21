The Arizona Wildcats (18-19, 6-12) dropped both halves of a doubleheader to the No. 2 Oregon State Beavers (29-6-1, 14-4) on Saturday at Goss Stadium.

Arizona dropped game one of the twin bill to Oregon State, 15-3. Catcher Matthew Dyer extended his hit streak to 13 games and drove in two of the Wildcats three runs in the contest – he finished game one going 3-for-4 with one run scored, one solo home run, and two RBI.

Center fielder Tyler Casagrande, who entered the game as a defensive sub in the middle innings, also collected a pair of hits, going 2-for-2 with one run scored and one RBI. Shortstop Cameron Cannon collected his 19th double of the season, increasing his Pac-12 lead in two baggers.

Dyer collected another base hit – an infield single – in the nightcap to extend his hitting streak to a season-best 14 games. Center fielder Donta Williams (2x3, R, RBI, 2 BB) and third baseman Nick Quintana (2x3, R, 2 BB) both reached base four times in game two.

The Wildcats will now return home to Tucson and host the Grand Canyon Antelopes in a midweek contest at Hi Corbett Field on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. MST.