Third-ranked UCLA scored five straight runs after No. 6 Arizona took a 3-0 lead in game 2, defeating the Wildcats, 5-4 on Friday to even the series.

UCLA clinched at least a share of the Pac-12 Championship and ended Arizona's hopes of a conference title.

Jessie Harper and Dejah Mulipola hit early home runs that gave Arizona a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning, but the Bruins plated five two-out runs over the next two innings to turn that three-run deficit to a two-run lead. The Wildcats loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the seventh inning, but were only able to plate a single run.

Harper's first-inning homer, a solo shot to left, was her second of the series and 25th of the season to tie the NCAA lead. It was also the 62nd of her career, moving into solo seventh in UA history.

Alyssa Denham was charged with five runs over 3.2 innings. She struck out five and gave up six hits in the loss (11-5). Hanah Bowen entered in relief and did not allow a run over 2.1 innings, giving up two hits in the process.

The Wildcats (41-12, 18-5 Pac-12) and Bruins (46-4, 20-3 Pac-12) meet in the rubber match on Saturday at noon, with Arizona looking for its first series win vs. UCLA since 2011.