Arizona extends men's tennis coach Clancy Shield's contract through 2028
Arizona men’s tennis announced Monday afternoon that it has extended head coach Clancy Shields’ contract through 2028.
Shields most recently led his team to back-to-back Pac-12 titles, sharing one this past season and winning the other outright during the 2022 season. He also also guided the Wildcats to make the school's only appearances in NCAA Sweet 16 in 2021 and 2023, most recently.
"I've been lucky to call Tucson home for the past seven years, which is a special place with incredible people," Shields said in a UA news release. "It has been a great honor to lead this program, and I love coaching our student-athletes as they make this the best job I could ask for. I am very proud of our program, which we have built the right way. I believe we will continue to have success for many years to come. I want to thank Dave Heeke for his belief in our program and the investment our administration has made with Arizona Men's Tennis. Our future is incredibly bright!"
The 2019 and 2021 Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Shields, who was hired in 2016, started out his tenure with a underwhelming 9-16 record, but since has led his team to a 99-48 record the following six seasons.
"Clancy's exceptional leadership has grown our men's tennis program into a national power in college tennis," Athletic Director Dave Heeke said in the news release. "He has also taken our program to new heights on the court, in the classroom and in the community. Arizona Men's Tennis achieves excellence at the highest levels through Clancy's tremendous passion for recruiting, coaching and development. Since Clancy was hired in 2016, the men's tennis program has continued to embody our Wildcat Way mission by developing academic, athletic and life champions. I look forward to the incredibly bright future of Arizona Men's Tennis under Clancy's leadership that will continue to make history."
