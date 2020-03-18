Arizona will never know what its season would have looked like because of the coronavirus outbreak that shutdown college sports. However, the Wildcats did finish the season with a win when they beat Washington in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament last week in Las Vegas and were set to face USC in the quarterfinals. That is when things were halted and college basketball came to a halt.

There will be no NCAA Tournament this year and the Wildcats will never know the outcome of they year. The Associated Press, amid all the uncertainty, decided to have one final vote for the season to project the top 25 for one last time this season.

Arizona was not ranked heading into the Pac-12 Tournament after losing to the Huskies in the final game of the regular season, but a win over UW in Las Vegas did not change that.

The Wildcats received the same amount of points in the last two polls and will finish the season outside the top 25. Sean Miller's team received seven points in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released Wednesday, which is the same amount the team received before the conference tournament.

UA finished with a 21-11 record overall this season after its 77-70 defeat of Washington in the Pac-12 Tournament.

In all, the Wildcats peaked at No. 12 in the AP poll this season and spent several weeks among the top 25 teams. UA was last ranked in late February when it faced the Oregon schools at McKale Center.

Oregon is the only Pac-12 program to earn a spot on the final list checking in at No. 13 overall. USC and UCLA also received votes in the poll. Kansas was ranked as the top team in the country in the last poll followed by Gonzaga, Dayton, Florida State and Baylor.