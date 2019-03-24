Despite a gem from starting pitcher Andrew Nardi, the Arizona Wildcats (13-10, 2-4) dropped their series finale, 3-1, to the UCLA Bruins (17-5, 5-1) on Sunday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Nardi, in his fifth start of the season for the Wildcats, turned in his second quality start. He worked 6.2 innings and allowed just one run on five hits while striking out six Bruins batters. It was Nardi’s longest outing of the year, both in innings pitched and total pitches (106).

The game remained scoreless through the first six and a half innings before the Bruins jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh on a solo home run. The lead would not hold for long, however, as Wildcats shortstop Dayton Dooney delivered a two-out RBI single into right field in the top of the eighth to promptly tie the game at 1-1.

UCLA went on to plate two runs in the bottom half of the eighth to take the lead and create the final score of 3-1.

Also collecting hits in the afternoon contest were catcher Austin Wells (1x3) and right fielder Justin Wylie (1x1, R), while center fielder Donta Williams drew a walk and saved a run with a brilliant catch on the warning track in right center field.

Next up for the Wildcats is a Monday night matchup against the San Diego State Aztecs at Tony Gwynn Stadium in San Diego, Calif. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. MST.