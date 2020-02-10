Arizona's up and down season has continued with a month left in Pac-12 play after the Wildcats dropped another conference matchup Saturday night in a loss to UCLA. The Bruins entered Saturday's game with a 12-11 record overall and a 5-5 record in league play.

Another poor shooting night impacted Arizona and the result was a 65-52 loss to the Bruins. The Wildcats finished the game shooting less than 26 percent from the floor, the worst performance ever for UA at McKale Center.

Monday the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released and voters took all that happened Saturday night into account and dropped the Wildcats from the poll for the third time this season. The Wildcats (16-7, 6-4 Pac-12) went into last week's games against UCLA and USC ranked 23rd in the poll coming off a successful trip to Washington that ended with UA being the first team to earn a road sweep in conference play.

However, the performance against the Bruins was a letdown and now UA will have to work to get back in the rankings. The positive is that Arizona continues to receive votes and this week it is the fifth team outside the top 25 with 34 votes.

The Wildcats currently sit behind Michigan State, Rhode Island, Northern Iowa and BYU.

One interesting thing to note about Arizona is that it continues to be held in high regard on the NCAA's Net Rankings list. The Wildcats, despite the loss to UCLA, remain in the top 10 on that list only falling two spots to No. 10 after its latest defeat.

The Net ranking wasn't reflected much in the early bracket reveal for the NCAA Tournament over the weekend. Despite its high ranking on that list Arizona was not included as one of the projected top 16 overall seeds meaning the Wildcats would be lower than a 4-seed as things stand now.

It all adds up to UA having more work to do as it prepares for another important road trip with the Bay Area schools on the schedule this week. The Wildcats' victory over USC did help when it comes to the conference standings as the loss to UCLA didn't drop the team in the Pac-12 race.

Arizona remains in third place behind Colorado and Oregon in the standings while holding an edge over ASU because of a better overall record despite both teams having a 6-4 record in conference play. Colorado moved up to No. 16 in the latest AP poll while Oregon is now at No. 17 on the list.

The Wildcats take on Cal this Thursday night to open their trip to the Bay Area.