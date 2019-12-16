Arizona (10-2) dropped a tough matchup with Gonzaga Saturday night 84-80, but the loss didn't make too big of an impact on the Wildcats' ranking in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Sean Miller's team dropped just one spot in the updated rankings as Arizona now sits at No. 16 overall. UA's only two losses have come against teams that are currently ranked in the top 10 with Baylor coming in at No. 10 this week while Gonzaga moved all the way up to No. 2 in the latest poll after its road victory in Tucson.

UA is one of three Pac-12 teams to make the rankings this week with Oregon moving up a couple spots to No. 8 in the new poll after beating previous No. 5-ranked Michigan on the road over the weekend.

Washington, which didn't play last week after previously losing to Gonzaga, remained idle at No. 22.

"We really came out playing well, but we lost to a better team than us at this moment," Miller said after Saturday's loss to Gonzaga. "How it all plays out three or four months from now we're not there yet, but you have to give credit to the opponent. I mean Mark Few and his staff, they're great at what they do. They really are. There's a reason they've had 20-plus years of success."