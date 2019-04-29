The Arizona Wildcats (19-22, 7-14) dropped their rubber game with the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal (31-7, 15-3), 13-5, on Sunday afternoon at Sunken Diamond.

Catcher Matthew Dyer led the way for the Cats on offense, going 3-for-5 with a trio of singles and a run scored. Just two pitches into the game Dyer laced a single into left field, extending his hit streak to 18 games. It now stands tied as the fifth longest hit streak posted by a Wildcat player since 1998. Over the course of the 18-game streak, Dyer has posted a batting average of .481 (38x79).

Designated hitter Blake Paugh was also a big contributor for Arizona on offense, logging a 1-for-2 outing that included a two-run home run and three RBI.

Left fielder Justin Wylie (2x3, 2B, RBI, BB) and first baseman Austin Wells (1x4, RBI, BB) both drove in runs.

Left-hander Avery Weems got the start for the Wildcats and worked 5.0 innings. He was joined on the mound by relief appearances from Vince Vannelle, Gil Luna, Preston Price, Randy Abshier, and George Arias Jr.

The Wildcats now return home to Hi Corbett Field for their final 10 home games of the regular season. Kicking off the homestand is a midweek contest against New Mexico State slated for Tuesday, April 30 with a first pitch set at 6:00 p.m. MST.