After getting upset by the Jayhawks, Adia Barnes and the No. 20 Wildcats bounced back Wednesday, getting back into the winning column after dominating Texas Southern 89-55. “I thought we played a lot harder today,” Barnes noted. “I thought we took steps on becoming a better team, and just doing the things that we need to work on, still a way to go but I thought there were a lot of bright spots, so happy with our performance.”

Arizona (8-1,1-1 Pac-12) was led by forward Cate Reese scoring 20 points and pulling in 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals. With Reese’s 20-10 night, she recorded her first double-double of the season. “I thought it was great, but at the end of the day a win is a win,” Reese said. “It was nice to get a double-double, but hopefully me and Es [Esmery Martinez] can continue that on Sunday, just dominate the boards then.”

Allowing only 18 points in the paint after allowing 51 in the Wildcats' previous loss to No. 22 Kansas, there have been clear improvements on the defensive end from Arizona. “We’ve been emphasizing defense since our first game,” Reese said. “I think it just hasn’t clicked yet, I feel like it's finally starting to click. We have to be in rotation, so I think a big thing for us was guarding our man and staying on them… and I think we need to continue that for our big game on Sunday.”

The freshman came into their own off the bench in the team’s win with guard Lemyah Hylton scoring seven points, four rebounds, and one assist and forward Maya Nnaji with 11 points, five rebounds, and a perfect 5 of 5 from the line. Arizona’s bench production could be a big help for the team’s tougher games down the stretch. “I thought Lemyah gave really good energy,” Barnes said.” “I thought Maya played with good strength inside, she gathered herself, finished strong, she had some good rebounds. “They got opportunities today, sometimes it's hard to find opportunities in some games just because of the experience, but any game they get the minutes, that's experience.”

American Airlines Arena will host the Wildcats' next test against No. 18 Baylor on Sunday. Playing at West Virginia last season, Martinez will know what to expect against a Big-12 team heading into the contest. “It’s a lot different,” Martinez said.” The [teams] are strong, they are bigger and more athletic.

Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. (MST) at American Airlines Arena, and will air on ESPN2 as the Wildcats take on Baylor.