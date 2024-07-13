With Tounkara's addition to the Wildcats' class, he is now the eighth prospect out of Texas among the group. They hold 20 total commits. He chose Arizona over his two other finalists, Kansas and Wisconsin .

One of the new Big 12 programs is finding a groove in the Lone Star state.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound prospect talked with Rivals to comment on his decision to head to Tucson.

"I love Arizona. It's a really good area, really good facility, and really good people. The bond I have with all the receivers and the coaching staff too, really."

The culture inside in the program, which has been building for a few years now, was a major attraction for Tounkara. The opportunity to play early as well.

"I mean they're really good people beyond football, so it really means a lot to me and my family. The wide receiver coach Bobby Wade played in the NFL too so the development piece is there and they're losing a lot of seniors so I could come in and work and play."

Tounkara joins a class that has stressed wide receivers. He will be the fifth wideout of the class. He is also the third wide receiver standing at 6-foot-4, so size and length has been a priority for this Arizona staff.