Arizona defense showing signs of progression

On a warm spring night under the lights, the Arizona Wildcats went full pads in a scrimmage to display what they have put together so far.

With a new defensive coordinator on staff with Johnny Nansen coming over from UCLA to replace Don Brown, the Wildcats will have a new defensive scheme once again that they have been learning all spring.





“Oh yeah, I think now that we’re at the end of week three and we’ve got it down pretty good,” defensive back Treydan Stukes said. “Like our base calls. We know them like the back of our hand now. And now it's just a matter of the checks and two different formations and alignments, all that stuff.”

During these spring practices, the Wildcats have used the time to work on their fundamentals and tighten them up so they are able to do the little things at a high level come Saturdays during the season.

“I think we made it important to focus on our fundamentals, like just basic stuff like backpedal brakes, because you don’t have any opponents on Saturday,” Stukes said. “So now’s the time to focus on your individual techniques so you can apply them when you’re in the season.”

The secondary as a whole has looked like they have had a lot of confidence during spring practices, breaking up passes and playing aggressively against receivers like 5-star recruit Tetairoa McMillan.



“Oh, it’s collective, we all believe in each other,” Stukes said about the defensive backs’ spring practice. “We’ve got a lot of veteran guys in the room leading us with C-Y (Chrisitan Young), C-Ro (Christian Roland-Wallace) and Jacks (Jaxen Turner) these are all the old guys that we know can play. We’ve seen them play; we can make plays. Together, I would say they’re leading us but we all believe in one another.”

Offensively, head coach Jedd Fisch wants to make sure that he is getting everything out of 2021 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the year Jayden de Laura who is coming in to play quarterback for the Wildcats in a whole new system from Washington State.

“I think the biggest mistake we would make is to try to limit him and make him play in a phone booth and not allow those plays to be encouraged as a staff,” Fisch said on de Laura’s best plays coming unstructured out of the pocket. “The key is for us to be able to make sure we manage that as well. That he knows kind of when to say when, when to give up on a play, when to necessarily understand what part of the field you’re in when you’re taking off…”

