Entering the bye week and getting the time to regroup and readjust, Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch and his coaching staff will use the time off to hammer down on recruiting to keep building the program up through more additions heading into next year.
With the UA players having Friday and Saturday off, the coaching staff will attend multiple high school games across the country in the span of only a couple days.
"All of our coaches will be on the road on Thursday and Friday. And we'll be hitting I think it looks like 28 games or something like that," Fisch said. "I know I have four games that I'm going to get to in the two days that I'll be out. Games that are on Thursday night and Friday night, be able to split my time up at halves of different game.
"We've got coaches heading out west west, over water, and then we have coaches I think we we'll have four or so in Arizona and about four in California and then two in Texas."
