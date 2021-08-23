When Jedd Fisch pushed back his scheduled Monday press conference by a day it also meant the announcement about Arizona's starting quarterback would be delayed. That is the most anticipated news this week as the Wildcats make the transition from training camp to game preparations.

Arizona's meeting with BYU is now less than two weeks away, and Fisch has yet to publicly make a decision about the most important position on the field.

Entering camp with the hope of having a clear frontrunner emerge from the group of three quarterbacks competing for the job the UA coaches have had to take the decision into their own hands.

There wasn't much noticeable separation between Gunner Cruz, Will Plummer and Jordan McCloud over 13 training camp practices. Cruz worked with the first unit for a big portion of camp while Plummer and McCloud both had opportunities to do the same at different points over the last three weeks.

Tuesday one of those players is expected to earn the job. In reality, the competition could continue moving forward since none of them have taken charge. However, Arizona has reached a point where it needs to make a decision and Fisch understands that.

"We recognize the importance of getting the team to know how we're gonna play at quarterback and what we're gonna do at that position," Fisch said. "We'll let them know first. Then we'll let you guys know."