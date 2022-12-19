Monday morning, Arizona jumped in both the men's and women's latest AP Poll with Tommy Lloyd's team moving up to No. 5 in the country, while Adia Barnes' team moved up to No. 18 in the nation.

Arizona moves up to No. 5 in the men's AP Poll, after its 75-70 win over then-No. 6 Tennessee in a game where the Wildcats were able to get to the free throw line 27 times.

The win over Tennessee gives Arizona four wins against teams that have been ranked in the Top 25 in San Diego State, Creighton, Indiana and now the Vols.

The Wildcats will end their non-conference with games against Montana State and Morgan State. The, Arizona will open Pac-12 play on the road in Tempe against in-state rival ASU.