Arizona climbs in both the men's and women's latest AP Poll
Monday morning, Arizona jumped in both the men's and women's latest AP Poll with Tommy Lloyd's team moving up to No. 5 in the country, while Adia Barnes' team moved up to No. 18 in the nation.
Arizona moves up to No. 5 in the men's AP Poll, after its 75-70 win over then-No. 6 Tennessee in a game where the Wildcats were able to get to the free throw line 27 times.
The win over Tennessee gives Arizona four wins against teams that have been ranked in the Top 25 in San Diego State, Creighton, Indiana and now the Vols.
The Wildcats will end their non-conference with games against Montana State and Morgan State. The, Arizona will open Pac-12 play on the road in Tempe against in-state rival ASU.
Meanwhile, Arizona women's basketball jumped two spots in the AP Poll after polling off an impressive neutral site win over then-No. 18 Baylor in a 75-54 domination.
This was huge for the Wildcats as they gained their first Top 25 win over the season and gives them momentum heading into Pac-12 play.
Arizona is now 1-1 against the Top 25 win a 21-point win over Baylor and a 27-point loss to Kansas. The Wildcats will close out the non-conference against UT Arlington before hosting in-state rival ASU.
