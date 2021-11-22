Arizona center Christian Koloko named Pac-12 Player of the Week

During the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas, No. 17 Arizona (5-0) got a clean sweep with wins over Wichita State (4-1), and an upset went over then No. 4 Michigan (3-2). The player that shined the brightest for the Wildcats was center Christian Koloko, who has been recognized for his performances by being named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Tuesday afternoon.

In the three games for Arizona last week, Koloko averaged 17 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks while shooting 63% from the field earing him the M.V.P. ring from the Roman Main Event.

"Well, that was awesome. But you know what, I got high standards for that guy. And that's what we're going to get out of him every single day, and he's a special player, he's a special person and he deserves everything that's coming his way," said coach Tommy Lloyd on the performance by Koloko in the Roman Main Event.

Last season, Koloko averaged 5.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and shot 52% from the field. Now, under Lloyd, he has taken his game to another level.