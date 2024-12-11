Arizona CB Tacario Davis to use cover skills elsewhere

Tacario Davis.

Arizona junior cornerback Tacario Davis was named second-team All-Big 12 in what has turned out to be his last season with the Wildcats. The lanky 6-foot-4, 190-pounder has entered the transfer portal. He had 44 tackles, six passes broken up, one quarterback hurry and two tackles for loss this season.

Davis finished his Arizona career with 75 tackles, 22 passes broken up and one interception. He was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2023, leading the league with 15 pass breakups. Davis was a Rivals.com three-star prospect who was ranked No. 73 overall in California in the class of 2022, coming out of Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan High. His lone offers were Arizona, Arizona State and Kansas when he committed Feb. 22, 2021. He had 74 tackles (45 solo) in his two years on varsity at Millikan High.