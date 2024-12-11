Arizona CB Tacario Davis to use cover skills elsewhere

Arizona junior cornerback Tacario Davis was named second-team All-Big 12 in what has turned out to be his last season with the Wildcats.
The lanky 6-foot-4, 190-pounder has entered the transfer portal. He had 44 tackles, six passes broken up, one quarterback hurry and two tackles for loss this season.
Davis finished his Arizona career with 75 tackles, 22 passes broken up and one interception. He was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2023, leading the league with 15 pass breakups.
Davis was a Rivals.com three-star prospect who was ranked No. 73 overall in California in the class of 2022, coming out of Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan High. His lone offers were Arizona, Arizona State and Kansas when he committed Feb. 22, 2021. He had 74 tackles (45 solo) in his two years on varsity at Millikan High.
Stay locked in on the Rivals Transfer Tracker to keep up with the latest transfer news, portal entries, commitments, and rankings. For a deep-dive into the transfer portal, make sure you visit the Rivals Transfer Search page.
The Rivals Transfer Portal X account is a must-follow for any college football fan.
The winter college football transfer portal window is scheduled to open on December 9th, 2024 for 20 days. Additionally, players have a 30-day window to transfer when their head coach leaves. There is also a five-day window for players to transfer after their team has finished postseason play. A 10-day transfer window will open on April 16th as well.