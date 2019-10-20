LOS ANGELES — If you happened to miss Arizona's game against Washington last weekend, you could get all caught up by watching Saturday night's contest against USC at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Wildcats had many of the same miscues take place resulting in points off turnovers and a hole the team could never climb out of on United Airlines Field eventually falling to the Trojans 41-14.

The negative plays continued to pile up for the Wildcats throughout the night starting with a muffed punt by return man Stanley Berryhill III giving the Trojans a short field to work with after the UA defense came up with its second stop. That resulted in the first points of the night and it only became worse from there.

USC eventually ended up with 13 points off turnovers with its first 10 points of the game coming by way of UA mistakes. Those were just the start of the problems for the Wildcats.

Quarterback Khalil Tate, a Los Angeles-area native, was made uncomfortable all night long with the Trojans pressuring him throughout the game resulting in USC's season-high seven sacks, five of which came in the first half. Tate eventually finished with just 47 yards passing in the game and was removed in the third quarter in favor of freshman Grant Gunnell.

"Basically we needed a spark," UA head coach Kevin Sumlin said about the move to get Tate out of the game. "We got Grant in there and as the game got out of hand we just left him in there to get experience and move the football."

Sumlin said after the game that there is no quarterback controversy, however, despite Gunnell leading the only two scoring drives for UA in the game. He finished with 196 yards passing after going 16-26 in his time on the field. As of now Sumlin said Tate will be his quarterback next weekend against Stanford.

"It's not a quarterback controversy," he said. "That's just where we are right now. We wanted to get Grant in there, that was the plan from last week. I told you guys that he wasn't gonna redshirt, so that was obvious that he was gonna play some more the rest of the year. He got to play a lot tonight.

"... We're moving on from this and the depth chart is still the same."