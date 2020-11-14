GOAZCATS - Arizona can't complete upset of No. 20 USC, falls 34-30 in season opener

As Arizona looked for its first win in over a year, the Wildcats nearly pulled off a major upset in their 2020 season opener Saturday.

UA held lead over No. 20 USC with just 1:35 left to play in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans found a way to squeeze out another late victory for the second week in a row.

USC running back Vavae Malepeai scored on an 8-yard rushing play to cap a 75-yard drive that took only 1:10 sealing a victory for the Trojans and spoiling Arizona's first game of the season.

UA's defense had some injuries in the secondary late in Saturday's game that allowed USC to connect on three pass plays of at least 14 yards on the final scoring drive setting up Malepeai's touchdown.

The Trojans (2-0) appeared to be just a little too much to handle in the end, but the Wildcats were able to come away feeling positive about how the team played for most of the day.

"Athletically we're better," UA head coach Kevin Sumlin said. "I thought our guys gave effort. We gotta be smarter in some situations to get over the hump, because ultimately in those kind of close games it comes down to making plays and doing your job. We had a couple breakdowns in that area, but that could be fixed."

Defensively, Arizona (0-1) was a bit of an enigma coming into Saturday's game with new coordinator Paul Rhoads guiding a group that lost its three most productive players in the offseason. That has led to a lack of depth and experience at several positions, but overall the group looked improved Saturday.

“In the first half, I thought we did a good job," Sumlin said of the Arizona defense. "We only had three penalties in the first half, but they were three third-down penalties. One questionable call and then some others that gave them first downs to keep some drives alive. But the rotation upfront I thought has improved, particularly in our run defense.

"... Overall we're better. One thing I would say is we didn't force a turnover today. That's credit to USC as well. So, we have some things that we can build off of."