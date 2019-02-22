Arizona needed a win. It didn’t matter what team it was against or what the score was, the Wildcats simply needed to avoid losing more games. Thursday night as Cal was on the other bench UA had its best chance at its first victory in its last eight tries.

The Wildcats’ seven-game losing streak came to an end Thursday night as the team knocked off Cal. 76-51, in a game Arizona needed to end with a victory. It eventually was over a month in between UA wins and a lot happened in that time.

The Wildcats had to learn to play without big man Chase Jeter for a couple games. It didn’t go well. Then the team had to live life without standout freshman guard Brandon Williams who has now missed six games. That didn’t go well either.

There was no hiding from the task at hand for UA over the last month. If the Wildcats wanted to get back on the winning track the answers would come from within. Sean Miller and his players have had a spark of confidence lately and the UA head coach was optimistic earlier in the week that his team was getting close to winning again.

Thursday night UA (15-12, 6-8 Pac-12) looked closer to the team that started out the conference season with a handful of wins. For the Wildcats the focus has been on improving what it could on its end and worrying less about what team was on the other end of the floor. That continued Thursday night and while playing Cal certainly didn’t hurt it was not what the Wildcats were most zeroed in on.

“It really wasn’t about who we were playing, we needed a win,” Miller said after Thursday night’s victory. “We needed to play well. I think, like I told the guys at the end, this game reminded me a lot of Utah and Colorado where we had some really good moments on offense and some really good moments on defense. There were stretches of the game where you really felt good about what we looked like.

“Bu there were also a lot of stretches and things that happened where we didn’t play well, and that’s where it gets into who you’re playing or where the game is at. Our quest is to continue to grow and learn, recognize the things we’re doing well and improve the things that we aren’t.”