It had been reported a few weeks ago that Arizona and UCLA were trying to set up a non-conference matchup between the two historic programs to continue the rivalry with games being scheduled for 2024 (Phoenix), 2025 (Las Vegas) and 2027 (Los Angeles) at neutral site locations. There would be a season between 2025 and 2027 in this schedule.

Now, it has been reported by Jeff Goodman that the game between Arizona-UCLA for 2025 will be played at the Footprint Center on Dec. 14, with a game time still to be announced.

An official announcement from either team has yet to happen. However, both sides have made it clear that it is of high importance to both universities to continue this historic rivalry showdown.

Things will never be the same with the Wildcats going to the Big 12 and the Bruins to the Big Ten, but there have been clear steps at preserving this game, which has shaped Westcoast basketball.