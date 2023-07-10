Glendale hosted the Section 7 event once again with top-tier high school talent from around the country competing against each other in front of coaches from all around the NCAA.
One of the top talents that played in Section 7 was a local five-star recruit named Koa Peat, who is listed as the No. 3 overall prospect for the 2025 recruiting class. Peat has a long line of athletics in his family with his Dad and brothers playing in the NFL.
"[I'm looking for] just a program that will welcome me, a coach that believes in me and will let me rock out and do my thing," Peat told GOAZCATS.com. "[I'm looking for a] nice campus. Plus, I'm high on academics, so a good academic school as well."
Now, Peat is making his mark on the family legacy, but inside of on the gridiron, its on the basketball court. He has received offers from all across the country with Arizona, Kansas, UCLA, Michigan State and Illinois among others on his list.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.