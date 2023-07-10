Glendale hosted the Section 7 event once again with top-tier high school talent from around the country competing against each other in front of coaches from all around the NCAA.

One of the top talents that played in Section 7 was a local five-star recruit named Koa Peat, who is listed as the No. 3 overall prospect for the 2025 recruiting class. Peat has a long line of athletics in his family with his Dad and brothers playing in the NFL.