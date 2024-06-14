June has become an active month in basketball recruiting in recent years. It is a time when visits take place and recruits begin to focus in on their top schools coming out of the spring and ahead of the summer live evaluation period in July.

It also gives coaches another opportunity to evaluate recruits with high school events and camps going on across the country.

The Section 7 team camp in Glendale will take place next week and bring a number of top programs to the desert under one roof for a weekend of games at State Farm Stadium.