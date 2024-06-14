Advertisement
Arizona basketball recruiting roundup: June marks busy month for Wildcats

Tounde Yessoufou (24) and Cameron Holmes, seen here at last summer's Section 7 event in Glendale, are both priority targets for Arizona.
Tounde Yessoufou (24) and Cameron Holmes, seen here at last summer's Section 7 event in Glendale, are both priority targets for Arizona. (Matt Moreno | Rivals.com)
Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattRMoreno
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

June has become an active month in basketball recruiting in recent years. It is a time when visits take place and recruits begin to focus in on their top schools coming out of the spring and ahead of the summer live evaluation period in July.

It also gives coaches another opportunity to evaluate recruits with high school events and camps going on across the country.

The Section 7 team camp in Glendale will take place next week and bring a number of top programs to the desert under one roof for a weekend of games at State Farm Stadium.

Tommy Lloyd's Arizona staff will be present at the event, and there will be a number of top UA targets participating.

All while that is going on, the Wildcats continue to assess where things stand heading into the summer months with their own targets for the current and upcoming classes.

Here's a roundup of recruiting notes as things begin to heat up for UA during an important time of the year.

Tounde Yessoufou set for official visit with Arizona

