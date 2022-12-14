Wednesday morning, Arizona basketball received the new of its punishment by the IARP ruling in regards to the program's NCAA sanctions due to the FBI investigation during the 2017-18 season for violating NCAA rules. The Wildcats will be hit with minimal sanctions including $5,000 fine, reduction in scholarships for the 2023-24 season by one, seven week recruiting communication ban for the 2022-23 academic year. "The Independent Resolution Panel was intentional in not prescribing penalties that would have a negative impact on current student-athletes," the IARP said in a press release announcing the decision Wednesday. "The panel also applied significant weight to Arizona’s self-imposed penalties, especially the 2020-21 postseason competition ban for its men’s basketball program. This postseason ban was self-imposed by the institution in December 2020, at a time when the men’s basketball program was having a successful season. The NCAA membership has acknowledged the significance of this self-imposed penalty, and the hearing panel encourages NCAA member institutions to critically examine meaningful and proactive self-imposed penalties based on their evaluation of the severity of the violations."

Meanwhile, former coach Sean Miller, who is now back at Xavier, has been hit with no sanction and will not have to serve any kind of suspension. "This has been a long journey and I am glad everything is finally finished," Miller said in a statement. "I am excited to move forward. I'd like to thank my wife Amy and my entire family, President Hanycz and Greg Christopher for their support through the completion of this process." However, Miller's former assistants Emanuel "Book" Richardson and Mark Phelps were hit with show-cause penalties. Richardson has been handed a 10-year show-cause penalty, while Phelps received a 2-year show-cause.

The Wildcats would've gotten hit harder with a postseason ban, but the self-imposed postseason banned that was served during the 2020-21 season proved to be enough from the program receiving any additional bans.

IARP penalties breakdown (men's basketball)

• Competition penalty during the 2020-21 academic year during which the men’s basketball program did not participate in the postseason conference or NCAA tournament competition (self-imposed). • $5,000 fine, plus 1% of the average men’s basketball budget based on the average of the men’s basketball program’s previous three total budgets (self-imposed). • A reduction in the total number of men’s basketball scholarships for the incoming class of the 2023-24 academic year by one, from the permissible total of 13, or if a scholarship becomes available prior to the 2022-23 academic year (self-imposed). • A two-week ban on men’s basketball campus visits during March 2022 (self-imposed). • A reduction in the number of official visits in men’s basketball by 10% for the 2021-22 academic year (self-imposed). • A 15-day reduction in the number of recruiting person days for the 2021-22 academic year (self-imposed), plus an additional two-day reduction in the number of recruiting person days for the 2022-23 academic year. • A seven-week recruiting communication (telephone and written correspondence) ban for the 2022-23 academic year.