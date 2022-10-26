Arizona basketball picked second in preseason poll
Wednesday morning, Arizona men's basketball team was picked to finish second in the Pac-12 in the preseason media poll behind UCLA. The Wildcats totaled 352 points compared to the Bruins 386 points.
The Wildcats received three first-place votes which tied Oregon for second most first-place votes. The Bruins received 26 of the 33 possible first-place votes.
Arizona was picked to finish second despite losing Benn Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko all to the NBA draft. Still, Arizona does have their second leading scorer in Azuolas Tubelis, who averaged 13.9 points per game and 6.2 rebounds.
This will be the second season of the Tommy Lloyd era and in his first season as Arizona's head coach, his team surprised people by winning the Pac-12 regular season and tournament while securing a 1-seed in the NCAA tournament. With Lloyd's performance, he won Pac-12 coach of the year as well.
This seems like a similar season for Lloyd's team with questions surrounding the roster, but expectations will be a bit higher in year No. 2 despite the players that left the roster.
