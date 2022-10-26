Wednesday morning, Arizona men's basketball team was picked to finish second in the Pac-12 in the preseason media poll behind UCLA. The Wildcats totaled 352 points compared to the Bruins 386 points.

The Wildcats received three first-place votes which tied Oregon for second most first-place votes. The Bruins received 26 of the 33 possible first-place votes. Arizona was picked to finish second despite losing Benn Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko all to the NBA draft. Still, Arizona does have their second leading scorer in Azuolas Tubelis, who averaged 13.9 points per game and 6.2 rebounds.

This will be the second season of the Tommy Lloyd era and in his first season as Arizona's head coach, his team surprised people by winning the Pac-12 regular season and tournament while securing a 1-seed in the NCAA tournament. With Lloyd's performance, he won Pac-12 coach of the year as well. This seems like a similar season for Lloyd's team with questions surrounding the roster, but expectations will be a bit higher in year No. 2 despite the players that left the roster.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3IgdGhlIHRoaXJkIHN0cmFpZ2h0IHllYXIsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUNMQU1CQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AVUNMQU1CQjwvYT4gaXMgdGhlIG1lZGlh4oCZcyBwcmVzZWFzb24gZmF2 b3JpdGUgdG8gd2luIHRoZSBQYWMtMTIuPGJyPjxicj7wn5OdIMK7IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9LVjQ0VnI4akFkIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vS1Y0 NFZyOGpBZDwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvUGFjMTJNQkI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNQYWMxMk1CQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3dHVHRXd2Fn SWQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93R1R0V3dhZ0lkPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFBhYy0xMiBDb25mZXJlbmNlIChAcGFjMTIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vcGFjMTIvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODUyODUxNDU2MzU4ODkxNTQ/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK