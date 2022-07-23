Arizona basketball: NBA Summer League recap

A chronicle has befallen in the better half of the previous 30 seasons for the storied Arizona Wildcat basketball program, possessing talent that would eventually not only earn their players a role, but excelling at their respective craft in the NBA. Wildcat alumni Andre Iguadola, Deandre Ayton and Jason Terry are just some of the players who conveyed their prowess, acquiring a lead role for their franchises throughout their careers. These players, as well as most rookies in the NBA, participated and matured their talents in the next level through the annual NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.



This past summer league season saw three more NBA draftees coming out of Tucson with Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin, Raptors center Christian Koloko and Bulls guard Dalen Terry, all representing and paying homage to the Wildcats. These former Wildcats all exhibited their individual expertise in this NBA preseason event, displaying flashes of what to be seen in their ensuing neophyte campaign.



The leader of last year's Wildcat pack, Mathurin exemplified an exquisite effort, from end to end in his three games in Las Vegas, averaging 19.3 points, four rebounds, one steal while shooting 49% from the field. He was making plays left and right, illustrating his prodigious athleticism and intelligence of the game both offensive and defensively, indicating signs of fruitful career.

The Indiana guard’s performance merited a second team All-NBA Summer League award. Mathurin’s 6-foot-6 frame permits him to also play as a dominant, dynamic, swing forward, earning a larger role adjacent to the projected back court starters, Chris Duarte and Tyrese Haliburton.



Another crucial role in a roster’s rotation is poised for the energetic and aggressive Terry. The 20-year-old novice has been educated a great deal throughout his brief showcase with Chicago. Averaging 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per match, Terry engraved his eagerness while competing, building more to his arsenal by making the extra unselfish pass and defending big men down low off of screens, improving his overall gameplay from his days as a Wildcat. This showcase demonstrated that the Bulls dynamo swing guard can make a colossal impact off of the bench, delivering unparalleled intensity and dedication.





A relentless interior defender and rebounder who the Toronto Raptors had the privilege of witnessing when playing the Cameroon native Koloko. He is well equipped with the diversity, performing highly with other international players at Arizona, helping him adapt to a new culture in Canada, playing with other international teammates in the frontcourt, fellow Cameroon native Pascal Siakam and the Nigerian, Precious Achiuwa.



Koloko racked up 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and one assist within his Las Vegas Summer League stint, illustrating his hustle and defensive stoppages that were not recorded on the stat book. Koloko can carry his toughness and intelligence with him as a reserved, yet reliable big man for this young Raptors organization for years to come.



These timely alumni have lots to offer the NBA, establishing their professional and nimble outlook, allowing them to make instant impacts on their respective teams which was evident in their efforts in Las Vegas. These Summer League games will be a staple in these players' progression going forward and it is imperative that they use this practice to their advantage once the real deal awaits these prodigies.

