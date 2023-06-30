Over the last several months, Arizona went from an up-tempo offensive team, to a team that sems like it will be more reliant on its defense and physical play for the 2023-24 season.

A large part of this change in style is who the Wildcats loss and who the team has added to its roster from the transfer portal and from Arizona's recruiting class.

"Obviously, been an eventful offseason, as they all seem to be," coach Tommy Lloyd said during his mid-summer press conference. "And, we feel great where we're at and we're refreshed, reloaded and excited for what lies ahead."

The big loss from the 2022-23 roster was star forward Azuolas Tubelis, who decided to declare for the NBA Draft and forgo his final year of eligibility leaving a massive whole in the Wildcats' starting lineup. During his last season in Tucson, Tubelis was in the mix for the Pac-12 Player of the Year award averaging 19.8 points, 9.1 rebound and 2 assists while shooting 54% from the field.

Tubelis went undrafted in the NBA Draft, but was signed to a two-way contract by the Philadelphia 76ers.