Arizona basketball: Mid-summer breakdown of the 2023-24 roster
Over the last several months, Arizona went from an up-tempo offensive team, to a team that sems like it will be more reliant on its defense and physical play for the 2023-24 season.
A large part of this change in style is who the Wildcats loss and who the team has added to its roster from the transfer portal and from Arizona's recruiting class.
"Obviously, been an eventful offseason, as they all seem to be," coach Tommy Lloyd said during his mid-summer press conference. "And, we feel great where we're at and we're refreshed, reloaded and excited for what lies ahead."
The big loss from the 2022-23 roster was star forward Azuolas Tubelis, who decided to declare for the NBA Draft and forgo his final year of eligibility leaving a massive whole in the Wildcats' starting lineup. During his last season in Tucson, Tubelis was in the mix for the Pac-12 Player of the Year award averaging 19.8 points, 9.1 rebound and 2 assists while shooting 54% from the field.
Tubelis went undrafted in the NBA Draft, but was signed to a two-way contract by the Philadelphia 76ers.
When you lose a player like Tubelis, you have to start coming up with creative way to replace that kind of production in a lineup and that exactly what Lloyd was able to do with additions through the transfer portal.
"I guess to me, this seems easier than two years ago. Two years ago, everybody was new, including me, so I'd never worked with any of the guys," Lloyd said about the roster turnover this offseason. "So, like I said I think you deal with what's in front of you. And there's never any reason to panic. We get we got great guys, we got good players. And I think we've had a really good offseason so far."
