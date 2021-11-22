Arizona basketball makes its AP Top 25 poll debut at No. 17

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd is used to being in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after spending so much time at Gonzaga. Now he can say he has achieved that status as a head coach. Monday, the Wildcats (5-0) moved into the top 25 for the first time this season after defeating previous-No. 4 Michigan in Sunday's Roman Main Event championship game.

The decisive 80-62 win over the Wolverines cemented the Wildcats' move into the top 25 after Lloyd's team had been receiving votes early in the season upon starting the year 3-0. Wins over Wichita State and Michigan in the multi-day event at T-Mobile Arena helped solidify UA's move.

Arizona currently has the 18th-ranked scoring offense in Division I, and that has been the hallmark for Lloyd so far at the program. However, UA's defense has shined as well behind strong play from junior center Christian Koloko, who earned the tournament's MVP award after posting 20 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and two assists in Sunday's win over Michigan.

Koloko is third in the country with 20 blocks this season through the first five games. Arizona ranks 35th in scoring defense through its first five games.

Though Arizona has surprised basketball fans this season, Lloyd is not ready to rest on simply moving into the rankings. His team will have expectations now, and he understands the new challenge the Wildcats will face moving forward.

"Arizona Basketball earns everything it gets, and that's the way we want it," Lloyd said. "We don't want anything given to us. We're gonna go take what we're gonna get, and that's the approach we're gonna have. The ranking, you know what? They might find out Monday or Tuesday that coach isn't as nice as they think, because I've been ranked before. A lot.

"I know the journey is about getting better, week by week."

That message certainly resonates with UA's players as well as they now move ahead with a ranking attached to their names.

"At the end of the day it's just a number next to our name when we play," sophomore guard Dalen Terry said after Sunday's win with the anticipation that UA would make its debut in the rankings. "We're gonna still play the same way regardless. I don't want us to change our identity because we're ranked or anything. We gonna still play the same way every single game."

Arizona has not been part of the poll since mid-February 2020.

The Wildcats are one of three Pac-12 teams on this week's list with UCLA checking in at No. 2 overall while USC is slotted in at No. 24.

UA will have a break after playing five games in a short span to open the season. Its next matchup won't come until Saturday night when the Wildcats return home to McKale Center to take on Sacramento State at 5:30 p.m. MST.