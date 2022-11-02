Last season, the Wildcats were led by guard Dalen Terry and center Christian Koloko on the defensive end of the court which with both of them now in the NBA seemed like a tough task to replace.
Arizona finished the 2021-22 season finished No. 10 in field goal percentage defense holding opponents to 38.7% from the field, No. 2 in defensive rebounding, No. 8 in blocks per game while holding opponents to 68.1 points per game.
Replacing all that defense seems to be a challenging task for any coach that is entering their second season like Tommy Lloyd is.
"I think it is great, and it needs to be great. We had some great individual defenders last year but a lot of it was they defended within the team concept and they did their jobs," Lloyd said when asked about the potential of this team's defense. "And that's what I tell you guys, we don't have a defense where they need to make up their own rules. And we have a very sound approach to how we defend and you're not going to pit shut outs and basketball. And so I think we just need to kind of clean some things up a little bit."
