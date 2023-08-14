Arizona basketball: five takeaways from Game 1 of overseas trip
Arizona basketball has embarked on an overseas trip where the team will go to Israel and Abu Dhabi as part of this overseas tour. On Monday, The Wildcats played in their first game of the trip against Israel Select in the city of Tel Aviv at 9 a.m. (MST).
The Wildcats opened the trip defeating Israel Select 124-77 while shooting 58% from the field on 84 field goal attempts. Arizona was also able to control the glass outrebounding Select 58 to 30 for the game.
As coach Tommy Lloyd said before his Wildcats left for the trip, the lineups and rotations wouldn't mean much as the staff wanted to get as many guys into the game as possible.
That held true as Lloyd rolled out a starting lineup of Jaden Bradley and Filip Borovicanin at the guard positions while Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson and Dylan Anderson playing at the forward positions.
With game one in the books, there was a lot to learn from the Wildcats' 47-point victory with 14 players getting minutes in the game. Plus, it was the first live-action look that featured Arizona's three transfer additions in its rotation.
Here's our Troy Hutchison's five takeaways from the Wildcats first exhibition game of the team's overseas trip:
Keshad Johnson, or the Matrix?
One of the best defensive players nationally was Johnson, who helped lead San Diego State to the national title game against UConn during the 2022-23 season. He helped the Aztecs become of the best defensive teams in the NCAA Tournament where they held opponents to 50 points per game during the six-game run.
Now, he is on the Wildcats and is looked at as a perfect fit with his high-typo and hard nose defense style of play. Johnson, although limited offensively when looking at his 2022-23 stats, he seems to a good fit for Lloyd's offensive system that is based around up-typo and moving the ball around the court.
Monday was the first day that we have seen Johnson in real game action in an Arizona uniform. And, you know what? It was a highly successful day for the Bay Area native.
Leading the way for Arizona against Israel was Johnson, who had a team-high 24 points, eight rebounds and two assists while going 11 of 14 from the field in his 18 minutes of action.
Yes, its only an exhibition game. However, the way that Johnson was able to get his 24 points in the flow of Arizona's offense. Everything for him came in transition, or off second-chance points.
Along with the offense, Johnson was able to make his mark on defense, locking down opponents and gathering a block and a steal during the game. A lot of what he does defensively doesn't show up in the stat sheet with him making it tough to get shots up and forcing guys to direct the ball movement on the other side of the floor.
When he transferred to Arizona, the one comparison we made was Johnson being similar to a college version of former NBA player Shawn Marion. That comparison holds try and might be the key to the Wildcats elevating their defense to another level.
