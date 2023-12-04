Arizona (7-0) has jumped up one spot in the AP Poll rankings Monday, making the Wildcats the No. 1 team in the nation for the first time since the 2013-14 season. This is the 39th time in program history that UA has been at the top of poll.

“I think it’s great, it’s what we want in this program,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said about being the No. 1 team in the country. “I think we need to be comfortable being in this position, we’re not gonna get big heads or make it too big of a deal.

"I know when I came to this program, my dream was to make it one of the best in the country, and if you’re one of the best in the country, you’re gonna stumble into being No. 1 once in a while, so you know what? Handle it. That will be the message and hopefully our guys will handle it well. I think it’s great for the fans, it generates a bit of excitement, but at the end of the day, on Saturday, I don’t think Wisconsin cares. … If you’re No. 1, you don’t start out 5-0, you start out 0-0, so we’ll just approach it like that.”