Arizona basketball: Around the NBA
NBA basketball is officially back in action which means former Wildcats are hitting the hardwood yet again with players on new rosters and three Arizona players making their NBA debut.
Wednesday was the first full set of games in the league with 12 games on the docket meaning that Ben Mathurin, Christian Koloko and Dalen Terry were set to play in their first NBA game for their new teams.
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd and assistant Jack Murphy were in attendance for the Pacers-Wizards game to watch Mathurin in his NBA debut. Not only was he playing in the game, but former Wildcat point guard TJ McConnell is his teammate.
In Mathurin's first regular season game with the Pacers, he scored 19 points off the bench in 28 minutes of action during Indiana's 114-107 loss to the Wizards. He went 7 of 15 from the field with seven rebounds, two assists and connected on three 3-point shots.
Meanwhile, Koloko made his NBA debut against Cleveland in Toronto for the Raptors. He came off the bench similar to Mathurin and totaled 15 minutes of action on the court During that time, he collected six rebounds, three points and a blocked shot.
Thing went a little different for Terry, who was looking to make his NBA debut Wednesday against the Miami Heat for the Bulls. However, Chicago is deep at the guard position and he was unable to get into the game because of the depth.
Wildcats around the NBA Stats
|Team
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Phoenix
|
Deandre Ayton
|
18
|
10
|
2
|
Denver
|
Aaron Gordon
|
22
|
10
|
2
|
Utah
|
Lauri Markkanen
|
17
|
4
|
4
|
Indiana
|
TJ McConnell
|
8
|
1
|
4
|
Dallas
|
Josh Green
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
Golden State
|
Andre Iguodala (DNP)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Denver
|
Zeke Nnaji (DNP)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
