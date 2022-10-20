NBA basketball is officially back in action which means former Wildcats are hitting the hardwood yet again with players on new rosters and three Arizona players making their NBA debut.

Wednesday was the first full set of games in the league with 12 games on the docket meaning that Ben Mathurin, Christian Koloko and Dalen Terry were set to play in their first NBA game for their new teams.



Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd and assistant Jack Murphy were in attendance for the Pacers-Wizards game to watch Mathurin in his NBA debut. Not only was he playing in the game, but former Wildcat point guard TJ McConnell is his teammate.