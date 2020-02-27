The Arizona Wildcats (5-3) fell by a final score of 4-2 in extra innings to the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-2) on Wednesday night at Hi Corbett.

Arizona once again was the recipient of strong pitching, but could not capitalize at the plate. Starting pitcher Dawson Netz, making his second career start, went 4.1 innings and allowed just two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out five. He did not factor into the decision.

The Cats bullpen held CMU off the board during the from the fifth through the ninth innings, limiting the Chippewas to just one hit while striking out five over that span.

Arizona went down 2-0 in the fourth inning but quickly rallied for a run in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit in half. Another run in the bottom of the eighth - produced by heads-up baserunning from Kobe Kato - evened the game late.

However, CMU would rally for a pair of runs in the top of the 10th to earn the 4-2 win.