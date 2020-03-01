The Arizona Wildcats (7-4) dropped their weekend finale with the Rhode Island Rams (5-4) by a final score of 15-11 on Sunday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field.

The Cats offense posted double-digit runs for the second straight game, but came up just shy to finish the weekend 2-1. Four Arizona batters notched multiple hits, led by a three-hit performance from catcher Austin Wells, who is now hitting .390 on the season. Center fielder Donta Williams reached base safely in all five of his plate appearances, drawing five walks and scoring three runs.

Arizona took a one-run lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth, but a six-run ninth inning lifted Rhode Island to the win. The back-and forth game saw a whopping seven lead changes.