GOAZCATS - Arizona baseball team set to open 2021 season this week with diverse roster

It has been over 11 months since the Arizona baseball team has stepped on the field and competed against another opponent.

The Wildcats were only able to play about 25% of their games last season due to the season being cut short after the team's March 8 meeting with Houston because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In all, Arizona played just six games at Hi Corbett Field in 2020.

However, with COVID-19 conditions granting athletes another year of eligibility in addition to the MLB draft being shortened, the Pac-12 ruled there is no roster cap this season leaving the Wildcats with a stacked roster.

This has left head coach Jay Johnson with the great problem of having multiple players being able to play a variety of positions. A common theme that came up last week during Arizona's opening press conference was the team's versatility heading into the season.

Johnson says as a coach he appreciates having an older team due to the experience that comes along with having a veteran group.

"We have a number of players who are in their third and fourth year at Arizona and that usually doesn't happen all the time with as many players," Johnson said. "I think it's going to be very interesting to see what that looks like and excited for the high level of competition."

One of those returning players is junior outfielder Donta' Williams who says "it's a dream come true" to be able to play again.

"Baseball is the love of our life to every player on on the team, so it's good to finally see that light coming closer," said Williams, who hit .348 and led the team with 22 walks in the shortened 2020 season.

Yet, it is not only the older players in the spot light. Back in fall of 2020, the Wildcats' recruiting class was ranked fourth in the country.

A specific freshman to look out for this upcoming season is infielder Jacob Berry, who was picked as D1Baseball's preseason freshman of the year in the Pac-12.

Despite being young, he has stood out to both the coaching staff as well as his fellow teammates.

"He has made tremendous stride already at Arizona, especially with his swing and defense," said sophomore first baseman Branden Boissiere. "I think he could be a really big contribution to the team this year and help us win."

Some qualities Berry brings to the table for Arizona are being a dual threat as a switch hitter and also having the ability to play either first or third base for the Wildcats.

"Jacob is a really talented player," said Johnson. "He is a switch-hitter, and that is a difficult task for anybody, He is probably as good as anyone I've seen relative to being the same both as a right-handed hitter and as a left-handed hitter. I think that's tremendous value for our team."

The Wildcats have been keeping a tight-knit group not having any positive COVID-19 results since beginning practices last month. They're looking forward to starting their season and competing in as many games as they can as long as both teams are healthy.

Arizona will open up their 2021 season at home against Ball State this Friday with first pitch at Hi Corbett Field set for 6 p.m. MST.