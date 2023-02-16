It's that time of year where you smell the scent of freshly cut grass, the combination of butter and popcorn and hot dogs cooking on the grill. Yes, those things mean baseball is back in the desert and Arizona is set to open its season on Friday in the MLB Desert Invitational against No. 2 Tennessee.

The last time the Wildcats stepped on to the field of play, Arizona fell 22-6 in the Coral Gables Regional to Ole Miss finishing the season with a 39-25 record. Now, under second-year head coach Chip Hale, the Cats will be looking to build off what they achieved last season to get to the next-level and potential reaching the College World Series, or simply put, Omaha.

