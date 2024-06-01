For the second game in a row, Arizona baseball had to play from behind early and couldn’t reenact some of their late-game comeback heroics.

Arizona had no answers for DBU right-handed pitcher Jaron DeBerry, who through six innings recorded six strikeouts and only allowed three hits, helping the Patriots shutout the Wildcats 7-0 on Saturday afternoon in the elimination bracket of the Tucson Regional at Hi Corbett Field, ending their 2024 season.

Despite the disappointing loss in the opening round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament, second basemen Garen Caulfield defines the overall season as a "major success."

"We were doubted all year and to make it as far as we did, we can walk away from Hi Corbett Field saying that this year is successful. We would have liked it to end different, our goal is obviously to win a national championship here every year, but we can't hang our heads," Caulfield said.