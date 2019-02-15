The Arizona baseball team is getting ready to host the UMass Lowell Riverhawks this weekend at Hi Corbett Field as the Wildcats open the 2019 season at home with a four-game series. The Wildcats ranked 26th nationally, and fourth in the Pac-12 Conference.

“Game day is the reward for the preparation” UA head coach Jay Johnson said this week.

Johnson previewed how talented the group of freshmen and the other core group of returners are early this week and he named Matt Frazier, Jacob Blas, Randy Labaut, Nick Quintana, and Cameron Cannon as some players who have stood out as leaders as the team prepares for opening weekend.

Two of the returners, Quintana and Cannon, both have earned several preseason accolades ahead of the 2019 season. Quintana, a junior third baseman, hit over .300 and led the Wildcats in both home runs (14) and RBIs (55) in the 2018 season.

Quintana has been named to the 2019 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List and he has also been named a Preseason Second-Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

“All these preseason accolades are really cool, and it is cool to see our names being with a bunch of other guys in the country who are really good at baseball, but at this stage it doesn’t really matter, we open up Friday and like we say every game is a Super Bowl and we are just trying to win for these six games and move on to the post season unlike last year,” Quintana said.

Quintana said his consistency and his mental approach going into each game are the biggest things that has changed for him compared to previous years.

Cannon, a junior shortstop, hit over .300 and led Arizona in doubles (21) and runs scored (59) last year. Cannon was also named a Second-Team Preseason All-American by D1Baseball.com.

"I’d say it is definitely an honor to have my name up with all those great guys, but we still have to go prove ourselves day in and day out," he said this week.

Johnson mentioned it has been fun to watch both Quintana and Cannon evolve and come out of their shell, personality wise in their careers. He added that both Quintana and Cannon are two of the best players in the country at their positions.