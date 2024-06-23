Arizona assistant Riccardo Fois is on the move to the NBA
Since becoming the head coach of Arizona in 2021, Tommy Lloyd has had the same staff, which featured Riccardo Fois as an assistant coach.
"Ricky and I are great friends, and I basically was the first person to get Ricky involved in real coaching," Lloyd said of his first-year assistant. "I think Ricky wanted to be a scout, but once he and I got together, we figured out that we are pretty like-minded from a basketball standpoint and development standpoint, so we shared a lot of similarities."
Before Arizona, Fois was most recently with the Phoenix Suns as an assistant player developing coach. And Before that, he was with Lloyd at Gonzaga under coach Mark Few.
Now, Fois is on the move as he is set to become an assistant coach at the NBA level leaving the Wildcats for Sacramento to join Mike Brown's staff.
Fois has been a key part in developing players for Arizona such as Dalen Terry, Chrisitan Koloko, Benn Mathurin and other players.
During his time with the Suns, Fois was a key piece in the development of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton while working under coach Monty Williams.
Now, the Wildcats will need to find a new assistant coach and one of the key requirements will be a history of player development.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)