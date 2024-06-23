Since becoming the head coach of Arizona in 2021, Tommy Lloyd has had the same staff, which featured Riccardo Fois as an assistant coach.

"Ricky and I are great friends, and I basically was the first person to get Ricky involved in real coaching," Lloyd said of his first-year assistant. "I think Ricky wanted to be a scout, but once he and I got together, we figured out that we are pretty like-minded from a basketball standpoint and development standpoint, so we shared a lot of similarities."

Before Arizona, Fois was most recently with the Phoenix Suns as an assistant player developing coach. And Before that, he was with Lloyd at Gonzaga under coach Mark Few.