GOAZCATS - Arizona announces future home-and-home series with Wyoming

It is unclear what Arizona's 2020 football schedule will look like after the Pac-12 recently decided to move to a conference-only slate this year, but the Wildcats continue to look ahead to future seasons in the meantime. Wednesday, Kevin Sumlin's program announced a few new nonconference matchups that will go into next decade.

UA officially announced a previously reported matchup with FCS program Weber State set for Sept. 6, 2025 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. The two programs have never met.

Five years later the Wildcats will host Mountain West opponent Wyoming on Sept. 14, 2030 in the first game of a two-matchup home-and-home series with the Cowboys. The return game will come Sept. 17, 2033 when the Wildcats will make the trip to Laramie.

Arizona and Wyoming have previously met 22 times with the last matchup coming back in 1977 ending with a 13-12 victory for the Cowboys. The Wildcats' last win against Wyoming came in 1975, a 14-0 win in Laramie. The meeting in 2030 will nearly mark 100 years since the first matchup between the two programs back in 1936 that ended with a 58-0 win for UA.

Arizona holds the lead in the all-time series standings, 12-10. Overall, the Wildcats are 101-52-5 against Mountain West competition in program history.

The Wildcats now have two of their nonconference matchups set for both the 2030 and 2033 seasons after Wednesday's announcement. In 2030, Arizona will also visit Virginia Tech (Aug. 30) while a home game against Alabama (Sept. 3) is already locked in for the 2033 season.

The addition of Weber State to the 2025 schedule means all three nonconference games are now set for the Wildcats with UA also hosting Kansas State (Sept. 13) that year after opening the season on the road against Hawaii on Aug. 30.