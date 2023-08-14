Arizona basketball announced on Monday morning that it will play its annual First Watch Red-Blue Showcase on Sept. 29, tipping off at 7:30 (PT) at McKale Center.

Tickets to the event will go on sale 9:00 a.m. (PT) on Saturday, Aug. 19 at ArizonaWildcats.com and will be available to buy at the McKale Center ticket windows at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, with prices ranging from $10-to-20, as the news release said.

In the First Watch Red-Blue Showcase, Arizona can expect to see three Wildcat transfers forward Keshad Johnson, along with guard’s Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley. The Wildcats will also feature six freshmen, including guard Conrad Martinez, center Montiejus Krivas, guard KJ Lewis, guard Will Kuykendall, forward Paulius Murauskas and guard Jackson Cook. The UA will have nine returners available, including key starters from last season forward Pelle Larsson, guard Kylan Boswell and center Oumar Ballo.

The hopes are high for Tommy Lloyd’s 2023-24 team with the influx of talent in all dimensions. In this event, UA basketball fans will see a first glimpse of a team that has potential to do big things this season.