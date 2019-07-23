Arizona baseball and head coach Jay Johnson have announced the addition of former Oregon State assistant coach Nate Yeskie to the Wildcats staff as associate head coach.

Yeskie spent the last 11 seasons with Oregon State, where he won an NCAA National Championship in 2018 and was named the D1Baseball Assistant Coach of the Year in 2017. His primary duties will be to serve as the Wildcats pitching coach. Arizona assistant coach Dave Lawn will remain on staff and take over as the program’s defensive coordinator.

“I couldn't be more excited to add Nate Yeskie to our program as our associate head coach and our pitching coach,” Johnson said. “Nate is regarded as one of the best and most respected pitching coaches in the country at any level. He will make an instant and major impact improving our current pitching staff. His addition will greatly enhance our ability to recruit some of the top pitchers in the country to Arizona. Nate is an exceptional communicator and teacher; he connects with his players on the highest possible level, which has led to the development of some of the best pitchers and pitching staffs in college baseball. This is a huge day for our program, pushing it to the highest possible level."

During his time at Oregon State from 2009 to 2019, Yeskie helped lead the Beavers to the postseason in 10-of-11 seasons, highlighted by an NCAA National Championship in 2018. Among his many accomplishments in Corvallis, he built and maintained one of the most dominant pitching staffs in the nation. Yeskie’s pitchers have led the country once and paced the Pac-12 three times in ERA under his leadership – the 2017 squad’s 1.93 ERA topped all NCAA Division I programs and set a new school record. During that same span, Oregon State’s ERA was among the top four in the conference every year and ranked among the top 20 in the country six times.

“I’m honored by this opportunity to be the associate head coach at a storied program like Arizona,” Yeskie said. “Between the current coaching staff, the talented roster of players, and the support of the university, I believe we have the pieces to shape a bright future for the Wildcats. I’m excited to arrive in Tucson and get to work.”

Over a decade-plus in Corvallis he developed 20 pitchers who combined to earn 14 Pac-10/12 All-Conference honors, 20 All-Conference Honorable Mention nods, three Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year Awards, and one Pac-12 Freshman of the Year selection. Beaver pitchers under Yeskie earned a slew of national recognitions as well, with 13 different players combining to rake in 15 All-American selections and 10 Freshmen All-America honors.

Yeskie’s work with the pitching staff continued to pay off following the conclusion of his player’s collegiate careers. While at OSU, he produced 32 Major League Baseball Draft picks, including 17 who were taken within the first nine rounds and five who have already reached the Major Leagues.