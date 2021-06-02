Arizona announces 100% capacity for home football games this fall

Arizona is going to allow a full house come September.

As America continues the process of putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror, some normalcy will return to Tucson this fall. The athletic department announced Wednesday the plan to return to 100% capacity at Arizona Stadium this fall for home football games.

On-campus tailgating will also be permitted to return to normal once the fall arrives as well.

"Our athletics department has been deliberate in its phased approach to fan attendance throughout the spring, and this announcement of full capacity for 2021 football season is the exciting completion of our diligent process," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement announcing the news. "Watching and cheering for Arizona Football in person is the foundation of our fan and student-athlete experiences. Southern Arizona rallies around home football games in the Fall, and it represents the synergy between our program, the University of Arizona and the community.

"Game days create an electric atmosphere in and around Arizona Stadium, and it's exciting to plan for that dynamic energy return to Southern Arizona this Fall."

Arizona was not able to operate with fans during the shortened 2020 season and only allowed select family members of senior athletes to attend late in the year.

Those restrictions will no longer be in place once the Wildcats return to action in September.

UA had recently expanded its allowed attendance numbers for softball and baseball with the Wildcats' softball team being permitted to host a capacity crowd at Hillenbrand Stadium for the first round of postseason play.

The baseball program was allowed to do the same for the final series of its regular season last weekend and will be allowed to have a full-capacity crowd at Hi Corbett Field this weekend as the Tucson Regional begins.

UA began allowing limited numbers of fans inside both stadiums earlier in the spring after fall and winter sports were required to play games in front of empty seats.

Arizona's first home game in the fall is set for Sept. 11 when the Wildcats host San Diego State. UA will have six home games in the first season under new head coach Jedd Fisch.