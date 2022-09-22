Arizona is opening Pac-12 play on the road against California Saturday with both teams sitting at 2-1. The Wildcats are coming off a win at home against North Dakota State where they were the underdogs, while Cal comes off a game where it was a huge underdog against Notre Dame on the road and came up just short on a potential Hail Mary to tie the game.

One of the biggest story lines so far this season for the Golden Bears has been the offensive line as they have allowed a combined 12 sacks in three games. Head coach Justin Wilcox is aware of those struggles and believes that group can play better.