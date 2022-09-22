Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Arizona is opening Pac-12 play on the road against California Saturday with both teams sitting at 2-1. The Wildcats are coming off a win at home against North Dakota State where they were the underdogs, while Cal comes off a game where it was a huge underdog against Notre Dame on the road and came up just short on a potential Hail Mary to tie the game.
One of the biggest story lines so far this season for the Golden Bears has been the offensive line as they have allowed a combined 12 sacks in three games. Head coach Justin Wilcox is aware of those struggles and believes that group can play better.
"We have talked about a number of things in order to help that group just like all positions," Wilcox said. "Schematically, personnel, all those things are being discussed."
Jayden de Laura played Cal last season with Washington State, throwing for 213 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 21-6 win for the Cougars. Wilcox believes de Laura is better now than he was last season.
