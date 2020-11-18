GOAZCATS - Arizona adds UTEP, announces tip times for November and December schedule

Arizona is one week out from the start of the college basketball season and Wednesday the team moved a little closer to making things official as the Wildcats released their schedule for the first nine games that will take place in November and December. The NCAA is limiting teams to 27 games overall this year and the Pac-12 is moving to a 20-game conference schedule.

The impact of COVID-19 has presented challenges for college basketball teams on their quest to play all 27 games and for UA it means there will only be one game away from McKale Center before the end of 2020.

The Wildcats will open the season Nov. 25 against Northern Arizona with tip off set for 5 p.m. MST. That will be followed by the UA-hosted Southwest Classic event with games against Grambling State (Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.) and UTEP (Nov. 29 at 4 p.m.).

UA will then play its first conference game of the season as Colorado will make its way to Tucson for one of its two meetings with the Buffaloes this season. Tip off for that game has been set for 6 p.m. MST, UA's latest tip during the early portion of the season.

UA will then host Northern Colorado that weekend (Dec. 5), but a tip time has not yet been determined for that game. Cal State Bakersfield will visit the Wildcats next on Dec. 9 followed by another California team, Cal Baptist, making the trek to Tucson for a meeting with UA set for Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.



UA's first road game of the season won't come until the Wildcats head to the Bay Area to face Stanford on Dec. 19. The tip time for that contest has not yet been set.

Sean Miller's team will then wrap up its early schedule back at home as Montana makes the trip to Arizona for a 5 p.m. meeting with the Wildcats on Dec. 22.

All nine of Arizona's games in November and December will be shown on Pac-12 Network.